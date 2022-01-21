MONSTA X announce revised summer 2022 dates for 'NO LIMIT' tour of the United States

On January 20, Starship Entertainment announced that MONSTA X’s U.S. tour, which was previously scheduled to kick off at the end of this month, has been postponed to the summer. MONSTA X’s U.S. tour will now run from May through June 2022, with the group performing in only 9 cities (as opposed to 13).

MONSTA X will kick off their tour in New York on May 21, then head to Fairfax on May 24, Detroit on May 26, Chicago on May 28, Sunrise on June 1, Atlanta on June 4, Fort Worth on June 6, Phoenix on June 8, before wrapping up with a final show in Los Angeles on June 11. Starship Entertainment confirmed that they made this decision keeping in mind the safety of fans, artists, and staff as their top priority. Previously purchased tickets will be given priority for new dates. For any cancelled shows, those who purchased their tickets through a primary site like Ticketmaster.com will be notified directly regarding refunds.

Fans who have purchased tickets through a secondary or resale site such as StubHub, SeatGeek, VividSeats, etc, are requested to kindly reach out to them directly regarding the refund.

MONSTA X first announced a U.S. and Canada tour in 2020, but the tour was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour dates were pushed back to April and May 2021, but in March 2021, the tour dates were postponed a second time and later rescheduled for January and February 2022.

