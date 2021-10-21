MONSTA X announces 2nd English album 'The Dreaming' to be released on THIS date

On October 21 KST, MONSTA X officially announced the release of their second English-language album 'The Dreaming.' All the tracks will be recorded in English and will release on December 10. Not just that, the group unveiled the official tracklist for 'The Dreaming' which consists of 10 songs, including the recent English single 'ONE DAY.'

You can check out the tracklist below:

The preview of the album packaging for 'The Dreaming,' which will be available in multiple versions and will include the group’s recent English-language single 'ONE DAY.' MONSTA X released their first English-language album 'All About Luv,' which debuted at number 5 on the Billboard 200, in February of last year. Also, Starship Entertainment announced earlier this week that MONSTA X is also gearing up to make a Korean comeback in late November. This will be MONSTA X’s first Korean comeback in approximately five months since their ninth mini album 'One of a Kind' and title track 'GAMBLER' from June. It is presumed that the comeback will include the five members besides Shownu, who is currently serving in the military.

Meanwhile, MONSTA X joined the lineup of iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball Tour for four stops: Philadelphia on December 13, Washington, D.C. on December 14, Atlanta on December 16, and Miami on December 19.

