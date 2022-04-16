MONSTA X announces new comeback date & updated schedule for ‘SHAPE of LOVE’

Boy group MONSTA X has announced updated details for the group’s highly-anticipated comeback with ‘SHAPE of LOVE’. The group was originally scheduled to make a comeback with the mini album earlier in April, but had to postpone the release after MONSTA X’s Hyungwon tested positive for COVID-19.

On April 9, MONSTA X announced the rescheduled date for their comeback, confirming the release of ‘SHAPE of LOVE’ to be on April 26 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). On April 15 at 6:30 pm IST, the group also dropped more details via a poster titled ‘New Schedule’. Check out the poster, below:

According to the updated schedule, MONSTA X will be dropping four versions of concept photos between April 17 to April 23 - ‘Love’, ‘Originality’, ‘Vibe’, and ‘Everything’. Further, we can also look forward to a music video teaser as well as an album preview, before the mini album releases on April 26.

‘SHAPE of LOVE’ was originally scheduled for release on April 11, but was postponed after MONSTA X’s Hyungwon received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 on March 28. At the time, the group’s agency shared through a notice, “We apologize for the inevitability of delaying the release of MONSTA X's mini-album 'SHAPE of LOVE' on April 11 and its related contents. The release schedule will be announced through a later notice.”

Following this, fellow members Kihyun, Minhyuk, and I.M also tested positive in the same week as Hyungwon. Further, MONSTA X’s Joohoney also recently received a positive diagnosis for the virus on April 10.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Snowdrop Ep 10 Review: Jung Hae In & BLACKPINK’s Jisoo are a bruised mess of emotions