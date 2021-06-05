MONSTA X to appear on Hospital Playlist actor Yoo Yeon Seok's The Yeon Seok Weekend Show

MONSTA X will be appearing on actor Yoo Yeon Seok's Youtube show today!

One of the biggest K-Pop groups of all time, renowned for their iconic musicality and extraordinary visuals, MONSTA X and one of the most popular and beloved Korean actors in the industry, currently in the headlines for his upcoming drama Hospital Playlist 2, Yoo Yeon Seok, will be heralding a very special chemistry through the latter's Youtube show "The Yeon Seok Weekend Show" on June 5, 2021, that is today!

At 8 PM KST today, the full episode of MONSTA X and actor Yoo Yeon Seok's highly anticipated collaboration will be revealed through Yoo Yeon Seok's "YooTube" channel. A behind-the-scenes video was released prior to the official broadcast when the members of MONSTA X and actor Yoo Yeon Seok could be seen bonding and exuding an incredible, never seen before and heart fluttering partnership. Yoo Yeon Seok even took up the "GAMBLER" challenge himself, which is raising expectations for the full version of the same.

MONSTA X has been active with the promotions of "GAMBLER" full throttle without a break and plans to continue special communication with the fandom, Monbebes around the world by conducting two challenges: the performance version of "GAMBLER" and the rock-paper-scissors game version through global short-form mobile video platform TikTok.

Actor Yoo Yeon Seok will be greeting fans once again through the highly anticipated second season of the mega-hit drama "Hospital Playlist" as Dr. Ahn Jeong Won.

You can watch the teaser of today's episode of The Yeon Seok Weekend Show here:

