MONSTA X & ASTRO team up for a new web variety show 'X: Endline, New Beginning' to release on THIS date

MONBEBEs and AROHAs, we have an exciting piece of news for you. MONSTA X's Minhyuk and Hyungwon, and ASTRO's Jinjin, Moonbin, Rocky, and Sanha have teamed up with 'G Market Global' for a new mystery-solving variety 'X: Endline, New Beginning' slated to air on December 19 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

Coming soon to the YouTube channel 'INSSA OPPA G', a promotion platform for 'G Market Global' content, the mystery and survival web variety show will feature the first-ever collaboration between MONSTA X and ASTRO. In the teaser video for 'X: Endline, New Beginning', each of the cast members take on a given role and go on various missions, with a large sum of money on the line as the ultimate prize. 'X: Endline, New Beginning' stars Minhyuk, Hyungwon from MONSTA X and Jinjin, Moonbin, Rocky, and Sanha from ASTRO as the main cast.

You can check out the teaser video below:

Earlier this week, MONSTA X released their second English-language album 'The Dreaming'. The album consists entirely of English-language tracks and was released on December 10 to a tremendous response from fans worldwide. Meanwhile, ASTRO released their 10th EP 'Switch On' on August 2, 2021, and as of now, the members are busy with their solo activities. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

