MONSTA X confirmed to make a comeback on THIS month, five months after ‘No Limit’

MONSTA X confirmed their comeback in April and is busy working on the album. This comes 5 months after 'NO LIMIT', which was released on November 19, 2021. MONSTA X, which has been focusing on individual activities such as solo albums, radio, entertainment, and dramas, plans to show a new side through a new album ahead of their world tour in May and June.

In particular, expectations are high for the members' self-composed songs. Jooheon, who participated in the first title work with 'GAMBLER' in the mini album 'One Of A Kind' released in June last year, also produced the title track 'Rush Hour' in 'NO LIMIT'.

Not only Jooheon, but also members Hyungwon and I.M have demonstrated their producing skills by releasing self-composed songs in each album. Kihyun also challenged himself to write lyrics for the b-side song ', (COMMA)' for the first time in his first solo album 'VOYAGER', which was released on March 15th. MONSTA X, who have been talked about for creating various kinds of music, stimulates curiosity about what kind of self-composed songs each of them will present in their new album.

MONSTA X is a South Korean boy group formed through the reality survival program ‘No.Mercy’ by Starship Entertainment. The group is currently composed of six members: Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M, with former member Wonho leaving the group in October 2019.

On the other hand, leader Shownu enlisted in July 2021 and is fulfilling his military duty, so MONSTA X will be working as a five-member group for the time being.

