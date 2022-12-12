MONSTA X confirmed to make their comeback on THIS date with new mini album called REASON

On December 11th, MONSTA X announced their comeback by releasing the coming soon image of their twelfth mini-album REASON through their official social media handles. In the intense black image, along with the new mini-album name 'REASON', the release date is announced at 6:00 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on January 9, 2023, drawing attention from global fans.

This comeback is 9 months after the 11th mini-album SHAPE of LOVE released in April, and 8 years since their debut, MONSTA X will sing what reasons they will sing through their 12th mini-album REASON. Expectations are rising. MONSTA X, which has released 14 domestic albums, including 3 regular albums and 11 mini-albums, is a 'hard worker' who has continued music activities without a break, and is a model of 'growth idol' who is growing in a cascading fashion.

About MONSTA X:

MONSTA X, which has entered its 8th year, is always exerting an irreplaceable influence with the members' infinite possibilities. That is why this new report is expected even more. MONSTA X made a comeback with their 11th mini-album 'SHAPE of LOVE' in April and broke their own record, proving their limitless growth. In addition, from May 21st (hereafter local time) to June 11th, the US tour '2022 MONSTA X NO LIMIT US TOUR' was held and entered the first arena venue in the Americas after debuting. The Forum, Los Angeles, etc., sold out, and after successfully completing the '2022 MONSTA X 'NO LIMIT' TOUR IN SEOUL (2022 MONSTA X 'No Limit' Tour in Seoul)' last September He is meeting fans through various activities.

MONSTA X's latest achievements:

On November 26th, they attended 'MMA 2022 (Melon Music Awards)' and showed a unique powerful and energetic performance, while proving that he was a 'trustworthy performance craftsman' with his overwhelming live skills and high pitched voice. Meanwhile, MONSTA X's new mini-album 'REASON' will be released through an online music site on January 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM KST.