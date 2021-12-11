MONSTA X disco through a ‘You Problem’ in lively music video for ‘THE DREAMING’

That’s a You Problem say the members of MONSTA X as they sashay between light strobes and vinyl records. Releasing the title track of their second English album ‘THE DREAMING’ alongside 10 other fantastic numbers, we are met with yet another masterpiece from the South Korean boy group.

‘You Problem’ also brings forth the latest music video from the group. An unexpected twist from the fierce and tenacious boys of MONSTA X awaits in the form of a much more easy going and colourful recording. ‘One Day’ that came about as a single on September 10 earlier this year stands tall at the apex of the album that documents a fantastic collection of songs. It not only boasts even more sides to the multifaceted artistry that fans have been subjected to even since the group’s formation in 2014 but also highlights the lighter end of their superstar lives.

Glimmering throughout the course of the song, the usual hard hitting choreography, signature to MONSTA X, is given a rest this time around when the boys take turns to display their infectious dance moves. Jovial and a perfect way to put the windows down, let your hair fly track, we find it as a definitive addition to our regular playlist.

The other tracks following suit with their own intuitive stories are ‘Tied to Your Body’, ‘Whispers in the Dark’, ‘Blame Me’, ‘Secrets’, ‘About Last Night’, ‘Better’, ‘Blow Your Mind’, finally closing off with the album eponymous ‘The Dreaming’.

Check out the upbeat music video for ‘You Problem’ below.

