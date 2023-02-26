MONSTA X drops a teaser to their first ever original content series ‘MONMUKGO’

MONSTA X is a South Korean K-pop band that debuted in the year 2015. The group originally had seven members that had been chosen out of the thirteen participants of Mnet’s reality survival TV show No.Mercy. The group currently has six members. It is fairly common for new K-pop groups to start their respective original content series, this, however, will be MONSTA X’s first time in eight years trying their hand at something like this.

MONMUKGO MONSTA X has over the years blessed their fans with a variety of shows including the likes of 'MONSTA X-Ray', 'Deokspatch', 'MONSTA X's Right Now'. They have also managed to entertain ‘Monbebes’ (fans of MONSTA X) by being a part of various Korean variety programs. Now that they have decided to release an original content series of their own, fans simply cannot wait for its official release. MONMUKGO will be MONSTA X’s first web series which will be released on February 28, 2023, at 10 PM KST. A teaser to the same was released on their official YouTube channel on February 24, 2023. Throughout the minute-long video, members of the group can be seen having a good time with each other as they scream, laugh and chat together. As the teaser progresses towards its end, MONSTA X can be seen being their very true selves as they hilariously confess to not having absolute clarity vis-a-vis details surrounding the show like its title.

By MONSTA X, For Monbebes Fans of the band have long anticipated and requested something like this from them. The release of MONMUKGO will mark the beginning of something that has been affectionately created by MONSTA X for their very own Monbebes. Netizens have welcomed the teaser with much positivity and look forward to seeing members of MONSTA X being their hilarious selves as they create something raw, original, phenomenal, and possibly never-seen-before.

