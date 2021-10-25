MONSTA X drops teaser announcing another comeback with mini album 'No Limit'

Mark your calendars for MONSTA X’s Korean comeback! On October 25 KST, MONSTA X officially announced that they would be making their return next month with their new mini-album 'No Limit'. The group also released an intriguing first teaser for the mini-album, which is due out on November 19 at 2 pm KST (10.30 am IST).

The teaser image showcases a devastating bridge on the brink of collapse. The industrial setting fills up the poster's composition. It is marked with bright orange and neon blue colours!

You can check out the teaser image below:

This will be MONSTA X’s first Korean comeback in approximately five months since their ninth mini album 'One of a Kind' accompanied by its title track 'GAMBLER' which was released in June. Last month, the group released their English-language single 'ONE DAY.' Also, MONSTA X joined the lineup of iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball Tour for four stops: Philadelphia on December 13, Washington, D.C. on December 14, Atlanta on December 16, and Miami on December 19.

Meanwhile, On October 21 KST, MONSTA X officially announced the release of their second English-language album 'The Dreaming.' All the tracks will be recorded in English and will release on December 10. Not just that, the group unveiled the official tracklist for 'The Dreaming' which consists of 10 songs, including the recent English single 'ONE DAY.' It seems like the last quarter of the year is filled with amazing MONSTA X content and honestly, we are so stoked! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

