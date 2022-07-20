MONSTA X (몬스타엑스) to headline Nickelodeon’s music festival ‘NickFest’ alongside The Kid LAROI & more

On July 20, the boys of MONSTA X had the perfect surprise up their sleeve. The five member group (as leader Shownu is serving in the military), revealed that they will head to the famous Rose Bowl soon for a special performance. Announced as the headliners for the upcoming Nickelodeon music festival ‘NickFest’, MONSTA X will be performing with the likes of The Kid LAROI.

As per the announcement by the group, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M, will head to Los Angeles, California to join a refreshing lineup of musical artists at the Ultimate Nickelodeon Music Festival that is set to take place on October 22-23. Tickets for the music festival will be going on sale on Tuesday July 26 at 10 am PT.

Alongside the South Korean group, other big industry names like 24kGoldn, Alec Benjamin, Beabadoobee, and more have been announced as a part of the performer lineup. Meanwhile it was announced that MONSTA X will be teaming up with Dutch DJ Sam Feldt for a new song called ‘Late Night Feels’ which will be released on July 21. With NickFest being called ‘The Messiest Music Festival Ever’, we are excited to see what MONSTA X brings to the table.

Meanwhile, MONSTA X released their eleventh EP ‘SHAPE OF LOVE’ in April this year. Following this, the group had their ‘2022 NO LIMIT US TOUR’ in May and June. News of the members’ contract renewals has been doing rounds for a while now and it was revealed that Minhyuk, Joohoney, and I.M. are discussing theirs, while Shownu, Kihyun and Hyungwon had already done so.

