MONSTA X Hyungwon and Kim Ji Eun will reportedly join TXT’s Yeonjun as SBS Inkigayo’s MCs

In a recent interview with Sports News Korea, it was revealed that MONSTA X’s Hyungwon and Kim Ji Eun will now be joining TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Yeonjun as SBS Inkigayo MCs. Hyungwon proved his potential as an excellent host during his time on MBC’s radio show ‘Idol Radio’. His wit and effortless fluency on the show rewarded him with much praise and recognition as a host. Kim Ji Eun is known for her roles in dramas like Namkoong Min starrer ‘One Dollar Lawyer’ and Lee Joon Gi starrer ‘Again My Life’. Given her busy schedule, her appearance on Inkigayo is expected to be brief.

SBS’ Inkigayo

SBS’ Inkigayo is one of the most popular music programs in South Korea. The show is a broadcast courtesy of SBS and airs live on a weekly basis. Every Saturday at 3:50 PM KST, the show features performances of different artists and their latest music. The weekly broadcast of the show acknowledges the finest names in Korean pop music every week. For rookie groups, there are two categories, namely ‘Rookie of the week’ and ‘Super Rookie’. ‘Rookie of the Week’ is a title given to one new group every week and that new group that performs on the show itself. ‘Super Rookie’ is a title given to the group that is declared the best on a monthly basis.

MONSTA X’ Hyungwon and Kim Ji Eun

Hyungwon is South Korean singer, DJ, songwriter, producer, dancer, model and actor. Hyunwon debuted as a part of MONSTA X under Starship Entertainment in 2015. Hyunwon made an appearance on the official music video of K. Will’s ‘You Call It Romance’. He was cast in a main role in the 2021 web series ‘Fly Again’.

Kim Ji Eun is a 29-year-old South Korean actress. She rose to fame following the release of dramas like ‘The Veil’, ‘Again My Life’ and ‘One Dollar Lawyer’. It was her role in ‘The Veil’ as an NIS agent that cemented her image as a promising actress in the eyes of the South Korean audience. Her role in ‘Again My Life’ as a smart and benevolent heiress further contributed to her popularity.

