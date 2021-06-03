MONSTA X Hyungwon, Jooheon & I.M show off their stunning charms in latest Rolling Stone Korea pictorial; PICS

Read on to know about the three members’ latest pictorial, interview and see their gorgeous visuals, here.

After showcasing their powerful performance and vocals in their latest group comeback One Of A Kind, MONSTA X’s Hyungwon, Jooheon and I.M recently did a pictorial with Rolling Stone Korea. This latest comeback is their ninth mini album and boasts incredible, power packed vocals. Especially their explosive title track ‘GAMBLER’. After all the members showcasing their godly visuals in the music video, three of them released a new pictorial to celebrate their comeback!

In the pictorial released today, on June 3, members Hyungwon, Jooheon and I.M show off an extraordinary charm with almost-flawless styles that compliments their personality, while attracting more eyes with their prominent visuals. The pictorial offers two very distinct looks. One is a dark concept, while the other is a more vibrant one. In the pictorial interview, the three members talked about their comeback album One Of A Kind, shared stories about their fans and even the goals they would like to achieve.

The members recently met their fans again after a long time and commented saying, “I laughed a lot of times and I remember it being exceptionally precious because I could make happy memories.” A member also said, “I felt like each minute and second was running/wasting away and I tried to have a good time.” These stories and more can be read in Rolling Stone Korea’s pictorial article.

In addition to the mesmerising photos, the three members are also planning to hold video interviews with Billboard journalist Jeff Benjamin to meet and greet their fans in the era of no-contact because of the pandemic.

Hyungwon, Jooheon and I.M have not only grown as a group, but also as solo artists. Jooheon’s mixtape PSYCHE releases in 2020 ranked in the top 10 from 30 countries while ranking Number 1 on iTunes Top K-pop Albums Charts. The title track of the latest album, GAMBLER is his first produced song and shows how far he has come.

Hyungwons first self-composed song Nobody Else from their 2020 album Fatal Love made its mark on the Billboard World Digital Song Chart and even with his solo album DUALITY. He upped his skills by co-writing two songs called Bebe and the English song Secrets in this comeback album.

Make sure to check out Rolling Stone Korea’s pictorial and interview featuring Hyungwon, Jooheon and I.M!

