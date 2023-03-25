MONSTA X’ I.M. and GOT’s BamBam reveal their ideal type, I.M. lists conditions for marriage

MONSTA X member I.M. recently made an appearance on GOT7 BamBam’s talk show ‘Bam House’. BamBam started the show as usual and welcomed I.M. with a beer soon after he came over to his place. I.M. had a very candid reaction to the latter, right after tasting the beer, I.M. told BamBam that he did not think it was exactly ready yet and that it needed more fizz. Throughout the episode, the duo talked about a variety of things. When talking about friendship, BamBam revealed that as opposed to I.M, he is closer to MONSTA X members Kihyun and Hyungwon.

Adding to the aforementioned I.M. recalled how an online portal once mentioned that he (I.M.) is close friends with 3 GOT7 members namely Jinyoung, Jackson and BamBam, something I.M. himself was unaware of. I.M. revealed that while he was in fact good friends with BamBam he wouldn’t exactly say he is good friends with GOT7’s Jinyoung and Jackson. BamBam playfully badgered I.M. with seemingly sensitive questions. While I.M. smoothly dodged most of the aforementioned questions, when it came to marriage, I.M. revealed that he had no plans of marrying before he was 35. Responding to the latter, BamBam told him that the time wasn’t exactly far away. I.M. was quick to respond to the latter and corrected BamBam by saying that he still has 7 years.

I.M’s ideal type

BamBam further asked I.M. a list of qualities that one must meet if they wish to marry him. Responding to the same, I.M. revealed the following.

I.M. likes people who have a vision. People who know how to enjoy their time with themselves. He hopes that there is no debt. ‘You don’t need money because I have plenty’.

BamBam’s ideal type

I.M. then smoothly turned the question towards BamBam who revealed that he would like girls with short hair to which I.M. savagely responded by saying that in that case BamBam must first cut his own hair. The two then burst into a hearty laugh. BamBam then continued to reveal that he would want to be with someone who has a similar taste as him and doesn’t talk about Bitcoin too much.

