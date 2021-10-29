MONSTA X invites you to the cinemas with ‘MONSTA X : THE DREAMING’ movie releasing on THIS date

“Is it the knowing, Is it the seeing, Or is it…,The Dreaming” pose MONSTA X. The boy group has no bounds when it comes to their oncoming releases, promotional activities and a sense of success that is achieved with the next steps in their career. Now announcing a movie, MONSTA X has become unstoppable. The boy group is asking the ever-important question, “Are we missing the point? Missing the meaning?” as a premise to ‘MONSTA X : THE DREAMING’ which is set to release across the globe this December.

Starting with screening for their Korean MONBEBE on December 8, the international fans can watch it on December 9 and 11 in a narration of MONSTA X’s magnanimous and awe-inspiring journey that has unfolded its course over the last many years. Evolving over time in a fashion that comes with being the leaders of this generation of music, MONSTA X’s Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M’s tale will be exposed to the world in the form of a gift for their fans.

Concurring with the release of their second English album of the same name, fans will be able to witness an exclusive first look of their smashing performances of ‘The Dreaming’, their single ‘One Day’ and a closer peep into the upcoming album.

Intimate interviews, unique stories from their visits to America and a special concert clip will make up ‘MONSTA X : THE DREAMING’.

Will you be going to the cinemas for the movie? Let us know below.