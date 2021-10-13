MONSTA X launches into USA’s TOP 40 Pop Radio with smashing English single ‘One Day’

Named by ‘Grammy.com’ as ‘one of the most prolific groups of K-Pop’, MONSTA X has pierced into the Mainstream Top 40 Radio Airplay with their sublime English single ‘One Day’. The track is about being stuck in a state of despair and sadness after breaking up or losing someone and it is also a part of their first all English-language debut album ‘ALL ABOUT LUV’, which is also one of the only full English pop albums in South Korea.

Released on September 10, ‘One Day’ is a collaboration between Intertwine (BMG) and Starship Entertainment, which has peaked at no. 38 for the week of October 16th in Billboard. Forbes said that, “Monsta X Is The Rare Korean Band To Chart A Top 40 Hit On U.S. Pop Radio” and adding to the honor garnered by MONSTA X for having being played in mainstream U.S. radio stations across the country, even though they are a K-Pop group.

The group will also be reveling in their achievement with the English single by performing in ‘December with iHeartRadio Jingle Ball’ in places like: Philadelphia (December 13), Washington DC (December 14), Atlanta (December 16) and Miami (December 19).

ALL ABOUT LUV was released in February 2019 and ranked at No.5 on the Billboard 200 Chart. Post the release, MONSTA X has appeared on ‘The Ellen Show’, ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, ‘Good Morning America’, ‘The Today Show’- just to name a few.

MONSTA X have also stood up for injustice and social issues as they voiced their support for the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement during a performance with TIME Magazine for their TIME100 Talks. Member I.M shared his views, “As U.N. ambassadors for sustainable Goal 16 we stand for peace and justice. We have supported Black Lives Matter activism, and we believe that it’s time to acknowledge the issue and fix it.”

Being a group of many talents, they are on their way to achieving world-wide success with their music, personalities and various other gifts.

Have you heard the track yet? What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.