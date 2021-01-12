MONSTA X leader Shownu makes Instagram debut; Shares first mirror selfie which leaves fans SWOONING

MONSTA X leader Shownu recently joined Instagram and left fans floored as he shared his first selfie on the social media platform. Scroll down to see what he shared.

MONSTA X heartthrob Shownu just made his Instagram debut! Today, the MONSTA X leader opened his very own personal Instagram account and even uploaded a selfie for his fans. He captioned the selfie saying: “Let’s meet often.” In the picture, the crooner can be seen wearing a full sleeves white T-shirt, beige pants, a back belt, a cool pair of sneakers and a hat.

The image looks like it’s been shot in either a music studio or a dance studio. As soon as the idol shared the picture, the comment section was flooded with comments saying “PLEASE I LOVE YOU” and “WELCOME BABYBOOOO.” With this Instagram debut, Shownu becomes the fourth MONSTA X member to launch a personal Instagram account following Minhyuk, I.M, and Kihyun.

If you missed it, back in November, Shownu spoke to Beauty+ magazine and opened up about promotions for MONSTA X’s recent comeback with the title track Love Killa. He shared that since Love Killa has a clear style, the group gained confidence talking amongst ourselves and practising. He added that it was much better to dance to the song about two times with the members than it is to do so 10 times alone in the practice room. He also said that he felt that it’s extremely priceless to promote as a team as the band did in November. While talking about what the band is focusing on at the moment, the idol said that they are only thinking of fans and what fams would want from the group.

