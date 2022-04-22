MONSTA X lounge in luxury in new ‘Vibe’ version of concept photos for upcoming album ‘SHAPE OF LOVE’

Starship Entertainment unveiled new concept photos for MONSTA X’s new album.
Starship Entertainment unveiled new concept photos for MONSTA X’s new album.
by Anoushka Mathew   |  Published on Apr 22, 2022 12:00 PM IST  |  1.4K
MONSTA X
MONSTA X; Picture Courtesy: Starship Entertainment
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

On April 22, Starship Entertainment revealed ‘Vibe’ version of teasers for MONSTA X’s awaited comeback ‘SHAPE OF LOVE’ and they are dripping in luxury as they lounge. Dressed in blue & white silks, they look extremely handsome, carrying the concept of a rich CEO absolutely well. MONSTA X's eleventh mini-album 'SHAPE OF LOVE' will be released on various online music sites at 2:30 pm IST on April 26th. 

monsta-x-11.jpeg

monsta-x-2.jpeg

hyungwon-1.jpeg

hyungwon-2.jpeg

im-1.jpeg

im-2.jpeg

Previously, MONSTA X was wearing a classic yet elegant suit. In addition, it harmonized with instruments such as piano, trumpet, and violin, creating a sophisticated musician's feeling. In particular, one can make strong eye contact with MONSTA X in all published photos, from individual photos to unit and group photos. In the eyes of the members staring straight at the camera, their pure commitment to music and strong self-confidence are evident. 

minhyuk-2.jpeg

minhyuk-1.jpeg

joohoney-kihyun.jpeg

The new album 'SHAPE OF LOVE' after 5 months is an album that expresses love in various ways, including the music of ourselves, MONSTA X, and the love for the fans.

joohoney-1.jpeg

joohoney-21.jpeg

kihyun-1.jpeg

kihyun-2.jpeg

The title song 'LOVE' is a song that contains the message of love that says they want to give their everything without hiding their feelings. In particular, Jooheon is raising expectations as he takes on producing the title song again following his previous works 'GAMBLER' and 'Rush Hour'.

ALSO READ: BIGBANG’s ‘Still Life’ is 2022’s most streamed boy group song on MelOn in just 17 days 

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teasers? Let us know in the comments below. 

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!