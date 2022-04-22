MONSTA X lounge in luxury in new ‘Vibe’ version of concept photos for upcoming album ‘SHAPE OF LOVE’

On April 22, Starship Entertainment revealed ‘Vibe’ version of teasers for MONSTA X’s awaited comeback ‘SHAPE OF LOVE’ and they are dripping in luxury as they lounge. Dressed in blue & white silks, they look extremely handsome, carrying the concept of a rich CEO absolutely well. MONSTA X's eleventh mini-album 'SHAPE OF LOVE' will be released on various online music sites at 2:30 pm IST on April 26th.

Previously, MONSTA X was wearing a classic yet elegant suit. In addition, it harmonized with instruments such as piano, trumpet, and violin, creating a sophisticated musician's feeling. In particular, one can make strong eye contact with MONSTA X in all published photos, from individual photos to unit and group photos. In the eyes of the members staring straight at the camera, their pure commitment to music and strong self-confidence are evident.

The new album 'SHAPE OF LOVE' after 5 months is an album that expresses love in various ways, including the music of ourselves, MONSTA X, and the love for the fans.

The title song 'LOVE' is a song that contains the message of love that says they want to give their everything without hiding their feelings. In particular, Jooheon is raising expectations as he takes on producing the title song again following his previous works 'GAMBLER' and 'Rush Hour'.

ALSO READ: BIGBANG’s ‘Still Life’ is 2022’s most streamed boy group song on MelOn in just 17 days

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teasers? Let us know in the comments below.