MONSTA X to make a comeback in November? Starship Entertainment responds

MONBEBE, we have some good news for you. On October 18, a source from Starship Entertainment revealed that MONSTA X is preparing for a comeback aiming for a late November release. It is presumed that the comeback will include the five members besides leader Shownu, who is currently serving in the military.

This will be MONSTA X’s first Korean comeback in approximately five months since their ninth mini album 'One of a Kind' accompanied by its title track 'GAMBLER' which was released in June. Last month, the group released their English-language single 'ONE DAY.' Meanwhile, MONSTA X joined the lineup of iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball Tour for four stops: Philadelphia on December 13, Washington, D.C. on December 14, Atlanta on December 16, and Miami on December 19.

MONSTA X debuted on May 14, 2015, with their first EP 'Trespass'. Known for their aggressive style, combining elements of hip hop, EDM and pop, MONSTA X is known for. Since 2019, five of their Korean albums had been certified platinum by the Korea Music Content Association. In February 2020, Monsta X's first English album All About Luv ranked number five on the US Billboard 200 and number seven on the US Rolling Stone Top 200. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

