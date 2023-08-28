MONSTA X member Hyungwon embarks on a calming journey in first video for solo YouTube channel; Watch

Earlier, Starship Entertainment had confirmed that MONSTA X’s Hyungwon will be embarking on a new journey as he began his solo YouTube channel called ‘lifewithoutaplan’ (Life Without A Plan) or Chae’s Drift in Korean. The first video was a simple vlog where he camped on his own in a beautiful spot filled with nature. With his bare face and solid understanding of camping, he talked about what he would be doing during the course of this channel and it seems, he is promising an amazing time to Monbebes (fandom name).

MONSTA X’s Hyungwon’s solo YouTube show:

In August of last year, Hyungwon showed up on the YouTube channel My Alcohol Diary, which gathered attention. At the time, Hyungwon's charming behavior toward MC Lee Young Ji and gentlemanly demeanor, in addition to his handsome appearance, delighted viewers. He impressed the audience with his sincere advice and demonstrated his profound understanding as they discussed human relationships. Many, including Lee Young Ji and her crew, were hypnotized by his way of speaking as well as his perfect visuals. He never missed out on the zings either, dishing out just as she would tell him some hilarious thoughts of hers. As soon as it was released, it took the number one spot for the most trending videos on YouTube Korea and as of the time of writing, it has garnered over 17 million views.

MONSTA X’s activities:

The agency Starship Entertainment uploaded the video for the Career Aptitude Test segment of the 25th episode of their own variety show titled 'Eat Mon, Go' on the official YouTube channel for MONSTA X on August 22. Members of MONSTA X gathered on this day after taking a pre-employment aptitude test. When asked about what they wanted to be when they were younger, Hyungwon responded that he wanted to be a lawyer, I.M. wanted to be a scientist, Shownu wanted to work in an office, Jooheon wanted to be a singer and soccer player, and Kihyun wanted to be president. The hilarious episode entailed how their personality matched the job they got on the aptitude test and members laughed at each others’ results!

