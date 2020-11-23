  1. Home
MONSTA X member Hyungwon OPENS UP about group’s album Fatal Love; Says ‘sexiness is the key point’

MONSTA X’s Hyungwon recently opened up about the band’s recently released 3rd full-length album Fatal Love, self-produced B-side track Nobody Else and much more.
MONSTA X member Hyungwon was recently interviewed by Korean celebrity and style magazine Star 1, and during the interview for the piece, Hyungwon opened up about MONSTA X's recently released 3rd full-length album Fatal Love. The singer and model described the title track, Love Killa, as a song where "the members' understated sexiness is the key point," adding, "Even though we're covered up, the killing point is the overall atmosphere created by its sexy vibe."

 

Also included on the album is Hyungwon's self-produced B-side track Nobody Else, a song that highlights the idol's musical growth. "The other MONSTA X members gave me a lot of feedback. As it's a song that was going to be sung by the members themselves, their opinions were the most important," he revealed through the interview, adding that he has no regrets over how the song as it came out exactly as he had intended it to sound.

 

In another portion of the interview, he opened up about his MBTI (Myers-Briggs Type Indicator), which he revealed to be INFP. "When I saw examples of the tendencies of the INFP type, they all seemed like me," he laughed, jokingly referring to himself as a 'model specimen INFP.’

 

For the unversed, MONSTA X is a South Korean boy group formed through the reality survival program No Mercy. As of November 2019, the group is composed of six members: Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. The group debuted on May 14, 2015, with their first EP, Trespass. In March 2017, Monsta X released their first studio album and final part of The Clan series, The Clan Pt. 2.5: The Final Chapter. In April 2018, Monsta X's Japanese single Spotlight received an official gold certification by the Recording Industry Association of Japan. In February 2020, Monsta X's first English album, All About Luv, ranked number five on the US Billboard 200.

 

