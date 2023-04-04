MONSTA X member Minhyuk enlists in the military, leaves a heartfelt message for fans

MONSTA X member Lee Minhyuk, better known by his stage name Minhyuk, has officially begun his mandatory military service on April 4, 2023. The singer bid farewell to fans and fellow members before heading off to complete his duties. MONSTA X uploaded photos of the entire group including Shownu, who is currently still serving in the military, sending Minhyuk off to the recruit training center.

Minhyuk, who turned 28 years old on November 3, 2022, will undergo basic training for six weeks before serving as a public service worker for the remainder of his service. As per the regulations of the South Korean government, all able-bodied men aged between 18 and 28 must serve in the military for a minimum of 18 months.

Announcement of Minhyuk’s military service

Minhyuk announced his military enlistment in a handwritten letter last month. Fans all over the world have been sending their love and support to the artist, who has been an integral part of MONSTA X since their debut in 2015. The group, consisting of six members, is known for their powerful performances, catchy music, and loyal fanbase, known as Monbebe.

Minhyuk took to his social media accounts to express his gratitude toward his fans before his enlistment. "Since debut, I was really happy working as I made precious memories with Monbebe," he said. "Shownu is soon coming back. Please continue to support Monsta X. I love you Monbebe!"

The bond between the members

Kihyun, a member of MONSTA X, posted photos of Minhyuk's hair being shaved on his personal Instagram. He captioned it “Be safe and come back to us healthy; Monbebes will be waiting for you”. Minhyuk shared the same photos on groups Twitter along with Kihyun. Minhyuk captioned the photo, stating that Kihyun was his barber.

It's difficult to believe Minhyuk is already enlisting. Minhyuk was the one with the razor, shaving Shownu's head in preparation for his enlistment. It's enough to make anyone cry. It almost feels like a sign of who the next member will be to enlist for mandatory military service. Minhyul was helping Shownu cut his hair while Kihyun helped Minhyuk, is this the sign that Kihyun will enlist next? Fans are still speculating. When it comes to Shownu, Minhyuk will enlist on April 4, and Shownu will return soon after. His service will end on April 21, 2023.

Meanwhile, MONSTA X (excluding Shownu, who will be released later this month) made an appearance as a group on this weekend's episode of JTBC's ‘Knowing Bros’ (Ask Us Anything). They also shared a photo of the entire group eating before Minhyuk enlisted. Fans have been flooding social media with messages of love and support for Minhyuk, expressing their sadness at his departure but also their pride in his decision to serve his country.

The group recently made a comeback with their album ‘Reason’ in January 2023, which received a positive response from fans. They will continue promotions as a five-member group until Minhyuk's return. In the meantime, Monbebe can continue to show their love for Minhyuk and the rest of MONSTA X through their music and performances, eagerly anticipating his return from military service.

