MONSTA X members announce comeback with new mini album One Of A Kind

MONSTA X took to their official Twitter account to announce their new comeback. Read on to find out.

Make way everyone, MONSTA X is coming! Yes, you read it right. On May 1, the talented and amazing MONSTA X took to their official Twitter account to announce their new mini-album, One Of A Kind. They shared a teaser image of their new album to make an official announcement and to commence the promotions of their new album.

The teaser image is painted sky blue and we can see the silhouette outlines of the group's members with the name of the album One Of A Kind written in bold with the members' names written on the side. One Of A Kind will release on June 1 2021, exactly a month after the initial announcement. This is MONSTA X’s first Korean comeback since the release of their third studio album Fatal Love and their title track Love Killa in November 2020. They are all set to release their Japanese album, Flavours Of Love on May 5. They pre- released the eponymous music video on April 19.

You can check out the announcement below:

MONSTA X was formed through the reality survival program No. Mercy by Starship Entertainment. The group debuted on May 14, 2015, with their first EP Trespass. In March 2017, Monsta X released their first studio album and final part of The Clan series, The Clan Pt. 2.5: The Final Chapter. MONSTA X is known for their intense and aggressive style of music, combining elements of Electronic Dance Music (EDM), Pop music and amazing rap. We are excited to see what MONSTA X brings to the table with their new mini-album.

