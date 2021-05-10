MONSTA X One Of A Kind schedule, GIDLE members' solo IG accounts & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS

There’s a lot that went down on May 10. While the bigger news was always right in our face, here are some other news of the K-Pop industry you might have missed out on.

The start of the wekk, Monday, is a busy day for many. So if you think you've missed out on something, don't fret! With the big news in your face, here are some other key events that occurred in the Korean entertainment industry that you should know of! Our Daily Highlights segment, with it's bite-sized stories is here to help you be up-to-date. Take a look at the stories below.

Yuqi, Minnie, Miyeon, and Shuhua from (G)I-DLE join Instagram

Making hearts flutter, 4 of 6 members of (G)I-DLE have opened their Instagram accounts today! To inaugurate their accounts, each member posted adorable videos and photos. Shuhua posted videos of herself as part of raw footage through a professional camera. Yuqi uploaded three beautiful pictures, with captions ‘This is Yuqi’, ‘Neverlanc’ and ‘Hello’. Minnie has posted photos from a photoshoot with the caption ‘Hello Instagram! Welcome to minstagram’ with the emoji of hearts around the smiley face. Member Miyeon has uploaded a picture of herself with the caption ‘Noodle’s Insta is open’. Along with that, she has also uploaded a beautiful selfie in her story. Check out their posts and accounts below!

SHUHUA

MIYEON

MINNIE

YUQI

‘Kingdom: Legendary War’ releases spectacular preview for the upcoming episode

Looks like May 13 cannot come fast enough. The third round of the show aptly called ‘NO LIMIT’ will have different groups collaborate to pull off amazing performances. Divided into teams of two; ATEEZ, Stray Kids, and BTOB are going to head-to-head with THE BOYZ, SF9, and iKON. The members are going to work with each other to battle it out in vocal, rap, and dance performances. The previews released show intense scenes from the upcoming episode, with the idols bypassing all levels of excellence with their execution. This comes after the entire cast and crew were tested negative after a dance crew member tested covid positive. Check out the preview below.

WSJN THE BLACK unveils album preview for debut single

Sub-unit WSJN will be releasing their debut single album ‘My Attitude’ on May 12, and after sharing the tracklist, concept photos, and MV teasers, the group has just released the album preview. The preview shows various pictures of the members, with the background score containing glimpses from the two tracks ‘EASY’ and ‘KISS YOUR LIPS’. Check them out here.

Dates released for promotion schedule of MONSTA X’s upcoming album

MONSTA X is making a comeback with the new mini-album ‘One of a Kind’. With the tracklist going to be released on May 13, anticipation is running high in fans. This will mark the group’s latest venture after their third feature album ‘Fatal Love’ in November 2020, with the title track ‘Love Killa’. Check out their whole promotion schedule below.

EXO Baekhyun and Seomoontak’s collab in MV ‘Hurt’ pulling on fans’ heartstrings

The highly awaited MV ‘Hurt’ is finally out. The video has both the Idols capturing the stage with a talented band, singing their hearts out in a wonderful rendition of the track. With the song belonging to the rock genre, the lights, the stage, and especially the shots of the guitars, pianos, and bands build up a great vibe.

Credits :MONSTA X twitter

