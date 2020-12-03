Monsta X open up about making music, gaining weight amid a global pandemic, their new album Fatal Love & more

Monsta X recently opened up about making music in the pandemic, their recently released 3rd full-length album Fatal Love and much more. Scroll down to see what they said.

MONSTA X recently sat down with Good Day New York to discuss the pandemic and their new album Fatal Love. On December 1, MONSTA X was interviewed on Fox's Good Day New York, where they were asked about filming during the pandemic and staying healthy. The members gave the Fox 5 studio a gun show, opened up about possible weight gain during the pandemic, and talked about whether they were getting on each other's nerves yet.

If you missed it, just last week, MONSTA X’s Hyungwon recently opened up about the band’s recently released 3rd full-length album Fatal Love. Hyungwon was recently interviewed by Korean celebrity and style magazine Star 1, and during the interview for the piece, Hyungwon opened up about MONSTA X's recently released 3rd full-length album Fatal Love. The singer and model described the title track, Love Killa, as a song where "the members' understated sexiness is the key point," adding, "Even though we're covered up, the killing point is the overall atmosphere created by its sexy vibe."

Also included on the album is Hyungwon's self-produced B-side track Nobody Else, a song that highlights the idol's musical growth. "The other MONSTA X members gave me a lot of feedback. As it's a song that was going to be sung by the members themselves, their opinions were the most important," he revealed through the interview, adding that he has no regrets over how the song as it came out exactly as he had intended it to sound.

