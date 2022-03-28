MONSTA X postpones ‘SHAPE of LOVE’ release following member Hyungwon’s COVID-19 diagnosis

On March 28, Starship Entertainment released a statement announcing the postponement of the release of the upcoming album by boy group MONSTA X. This came with the notice of member Hyungwon’s COVID-19 diagnosis. After testing positive earlier in the day, the group has decided to postpone their comeback which was earlier scheduled for April 11.

According to the statement, Hyungwon has completed three doses of the vaccine and will be in self-quarantine for recovery. The new schedule for MONSTA X’s mini-album ‘SHAPE of LOVE’ will be announced later.

Read the full statement below.

“Hello.

This is Starship Entertainment.

We would like to inform you that our artist, MONSTA X's Hyungwon, has been confirmed for COVID-19 with a rapid antigen test today (March 28).

Hyungwon has completed the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He has suspended all schedules and is receiving treatment at home according to the guidelines of the quarantine authorities.

Considering the artist's health and safety as the top priority,

We apologize for the inevitability of delaying the release of MONSTA X's mini-album 'SHAPE of LOVE' on April 11 and its related contents.

The release schedule will be announced through a later notice.

We will strictly follow the quarantine guidelines, and do our best to help our artist focus on their recovery.

Thank you.”

