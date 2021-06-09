MONSTA X prove once again that their 10 years of friendship is nothing less than brotherhood

MONSTA X showed off their strong bond once again!

On the June 8 broadcast of MBC FM4U's "A Song for Hope at Noon with Kim Shin Young", MONSTA X appeared as guests and promoted their new song "GAMBLER". On this day, DJ Kim Shin Young introduced and welcomed MONSTA X by saying, "The name has become a brand. The team name is a proper noun, an irreplaceable group."

During the segment, DJ Kim Shin Young mentioned that MONSTA X celebrated their 6th anniversary and asked how long they had been together.

The boys replied, "If you count trainee days, we have been together for 10 years. We're like brothers." Then, the members held each other's hands and made what could have been an emotional moment, humorous. Having been together for nearly 10 years, the brothers started a praise relay at Kim Shin Young's suggestion that the members should be locked in a praise prison today.

First, Kihyun praised Joohoney, saying, "Joohoney writes well, has a pretty dimple and makes people feel good." Joohoney told I.M, "Our Changkyun became sexy, calm, and charismatic with his own feelings. In particular, I was moved by how well the rap was written for GAMBLER. I hope you become a great composer with better rap in the future.”

Next, I.M praised Hyungwon, saying, "Your hands and feet are a little cold. Still, hyung's heart is warm. Hyung is so special because he works out with me. He has infinite potential, so I'm looking forward to the future." Hyungwon praised Minhyuk, saying, "We've been together for 10 years, and I want to compliment him because he seems to be growing well into a cool adult. Your front teeth are so pretty when you smile."

Finally, Minhyuk praised Kihyun, saying, "Kihyun hyung's white chest seems to make many fans sleepless. I always want to learn the natural look and smile that I don't know whether it's a real laugh or a fake smile. I respect it."

Meanwhile, in the wake of their 6th anniversary, MONSTA X returned with their 9th mini album, One Of A Kind, featuring the title track GAMBLER.

