MONSTA X to release special single ‘KISS OR DEATH’ with Universe Music

The next artist to join Universe Music’s special music project is MONSTA X. Read details below.

On 15 July, it was announced that MONSTA X will be releasing a new single called ‘KISS OR DEATH’ in partnership with Universe Music. Some hours later the cover image for the partnership was shared on Universe Music’s Twitter account. The schedule for the song was also posted simultaneously that included the dates for the concept photo, concept trailer, 2 teasers and the final music video.

‘KISS OR DEATH’ will be released on 26 July at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) across all music platforms. The Cover Image shows the MONSTA X boys all dressed in fine suits, staring deeply at the camera. They exude an aura of sophistication around them while holding posh accessories of a pocket watch and a pointed umbrella, donning matching hats to complete their look.

The group made their comeback in May with the album 'One of a Kind' of which the title track 'Gambler' received a lot of praises for its interesting rap and exciting beats. They also featured on another special single ‘Summer Taste’ for their label Starship Entertainment’s partnership with soft drink brand Pepsi.

MONSTA X adds to the list of multiple other Kpop acts who have joined hands with Universe to release singles of their own, the most recent one being THE BOYZ. Earlier groups IZ*ONE, (G)I-DLE, CIX, AB6IX and solo artists Park Jihoon, Kang Daniel, Loco, etc have also worked on the project. Universe Music has managed to bring together an exceptional collection of artists under its platform Universe.

Universe is a Kpop media social platform that has its own app Universe where artists can interact with fans and share fun anecdotes through messages and imagery alike. Recently, girl group Weki Meki and solo artist Wonho (former member of MONSTA X) also joined the platform.

We look forward to more such releases from our favourite Kpop stars.

