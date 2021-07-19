MONSTA X releases a vintage and mystifying teaser for ‘Kiss or Death’

MONSTA X unveiled a new teaser for Universe Music. Read ahead to know more.

MONSTA X is known to be a group that brings dark, sensuous concepts and they have, yet again, delivered it through a 30-second concept teaser for their upcoming Universe Music collaboration song ‘Kiss or Death’ on their YouTube channel. It definitely will make you curious for the adventure they will be taking us on! The teaser began with a shot of the inside of a working clock with a line appearing before which read, “All the witnesses and testimonies are pointing to one identity”.

The next few shots are of each member, walking suspiciously towards the camera, as if they had a million secrets. The fitted vintage 3-piece suits, slicked back hair and stunning visuals made it extremely enjoyable! The teaser ended with the title slate as well as the date and time of the music video release, which is on July 26 at 6 PM KST or 2:30 PM IST. The song is a collaboration between MONSTA X and Universe Music, a new streaming platform for everything to do with K-Pop. Many artists have joined the platform and made exclusive MVs for the app such as THE BOYZ, IZ*ONE, Park Ji Hoon, CIX, AB6IX, Kang Daniel, etc.

In other news, MONSTA X’s Hyungwon teamed up with the popular skincare brand ‘WELLAGE’ for a refreshing pictorial on ‘@star1’ magazine. His charming and sweet looks brightened the atmosphere. WELLAGE was extremely happy to have him on board, “We're glad to be able to collaborate with global idol Hyungwon in a meaningful way. We are also looking forward to the release of the pictorial as it will introduce many people to our brand and its products.”

