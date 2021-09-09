MONSTA X reminisce the past in the new MV teaser for their upcoming English single ‘ONE DAY’

On September 9th, a teaser video for the new English single 'One Day' by MONSTA X. The video started with accessories that stimulate curiosity, such as a ring and a clock falling on the desk, and showed the image of MONSTA X reminiscent of the past through a black and white mood. The MV will be released on September 10th.

In particular, the members' affectionate yet vague expressions of six people looking at the colorful firecrackers in the sky are eye-catching. Previously, MONSTA X's first regular album 'ALL ABOUT LUV' released in February last year was selected by Time magazine as 'representing K-pop songs and albums in 2020', and 'The 25 Best Albums of 2020' by Pop Crush. It achieved remarkable results, including being ranked 5th on the Billboard 200, the main album chart of the Billboard chart, and in the top 10 on 7 Billboard charts.

Recently, Kihyun and I.M are on Naver NOW who announced the two idols as the host of 'Midnight Idol'. As they are called 'MONSTA X's voice', the two showed a comfortable progress with the concept of a vacation with fans, and they received enthusiastic responses with their unique chemistry and wit, making them look forward to the future. The start of the first fixed host within MONSTA X was Minhyuk. Since July of last year, Naver NOW. Minhyuk, who became the sole host of 'The Boyfriend Show', not only communicates with listeners, but also completes one work for each broadcast using his specialty drawing, and can boast of his charm unlike the existing live shows.

Hyungwon and Jooheon are also active as fixed radio DJs. The two joined as DJs of 'Idol Radio Season 2', which is broadcast live through the global K-pop entertainment platform Universe app, and a warm-hearted senior who leads younger idols with a relaxed atmosphere that stands out in their 6th year of debut.

