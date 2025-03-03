MONSTA X reunites as full group amid military duties to perform at staff' member's wedding ceremony

Monsta X has been on hiatus since their July 2023 fan concert, but the group finally reunited at their manager's wedding. A video of the same was posted by a fan on March 3, 2025. Notably, Hyungwon, who is currently serving his mandatory military service, made a special appearance alongside his fellow members, marking a heartwarming reunion after a two-year wait.

Monsta X had its last comeback in January 2023, with their 12th mini album, Reason. They have not been seen as a full group since their Monbebe Fan-Concert performance in July 2023, due to their members' mandatory service enlistments. Finally, after two years of waiting, the sextet has come together to be there for their staff member on his happy day. The Monsta X members—Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M.—not only attended the event but also sang for the host and the guests present there.

The K-pop idols brought the house down at the wedding event with an energetic performance of their 2020 hit track ZONE. The bride and groom beamed with joy, clearly thrilled by the exclusive act on their special day. The members took to the aisle, singing and dancing their way towards their manager, bringing him amidst their performance and making him the center of attention. This heartfelt gesture was undoubtedly the highlight of the night, filling the room with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

Advertisement

The artists looked suave in black and blue suits and neat hairstyles at the wedding function. Their little reunion has heightened fans' anticipation for seeing all of them together again after Hyungwon completes his military duties in May this year. They might take the stage or surprise the fans with a fan event after that. However, there still remains a dilemma regarding any such happening, as their youngest member, I.M., is yet to enlist for the mandatory South Korean services.

The K-pop group will be celebrating its 10th debut anniversary this May 14. With their impressive vocals and diverse discography, they have established themselves as one of the most popular third-gen groups.