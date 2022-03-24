MONSTA X reveals title and release date of the upcoming album in a beautiful teaser poster
On March 24, Starship released the first teaser poster for MONSTA X’s upcoming album ‘SHAPE OF LOVE’, confirming the title as well as release date, which is April 11, 2:30 PM IST. The poster was fairly minimal with the title and release date standing out. But in the middle, there was a polaroid of a painted canvas around dark spaces, leaving a lot to the imagination.
Previously, they confirmed that MONSTA X is scheduled to make a comeback in April and have been preparing for the album. The new album is a new album released in Korea after 5 months of 'NO LIMIT' activities, and it is known that the members' own songs will be included. After making a comeback in Korea in April, MONSTA X plans to hold a world tour in May or June.
Kihyun, who debuted as a solo artist with the release of her first single album 'VOYAGER' on March 15th, also successfully completed a week of music broadcasting activities. The title song 'VOYAGER' is a rocking band sound that goes well with the season, and Kihyun's transformation into a rock vocalist left a deep impression.
At the same time as the release of his first single album, Kihyun showed the power of charting not only the title song 'VOYAGER', but also the b-side songs ',(COMMA)' and 'RAIN' on major music sites. After completing his solo debut activities, Kihyun said, "As this is my first solo album to be released after 7 years of debut, I put a lot of time and effort into trying to show it more perfectly. It was a meaningful time to be able to share my music with fans. I will continue to show my growth as an artist and as the main vocalist of MONSTA X."
