MONSTA X’s Hyungwon and Joohoney to be DJs for Idol Radio Season 2

New DJs in the town! You heard it right, Hyungwon and Joohoney have been announced as the new hosts. The two boys from MONSTA X are set to become the new DJs of the popular radio show 'Idol Radio' which is set to return for another season soon. Idol Radio will return through live broadcasting on UNIVERSE premiering on August 9.

Earlier, the officials from NCSOFT and Klap had announced the release of the 2nd season of the MBC to be broadcasted through the app and web platform UNIVERSE. On 5 August, UNIVERSE announced the first episode airing and other details through its Twitter account. MONSTA X’s Hyungwon and Joohoney were revealed as the new DJs for season 2. Check it out below.

A live session was held through the app on 5 August at 8 PM KST (4:30 PM IST) as a prequel for the show. The first episode will air on August 9 and continue every Monday and Thursday at 8 PM. The members of MONSTA X shared their happiness on being selected by saying, “It is an honour to be the new DJs of ‘Idol Radio.’ As we start season two, we will do our best to become DJs who are responsible for bringing energy and laughter to our listeners.”

Fans can see them through the ‘visible radio’ option on UNIVERSE for an enhanced experience. Joohoney will lead the prequel and 1st episode alone as Hyungwon is in self-quarantine. This will be the first time for both the artists to take up DJ positions at a radio show though Hyungwon often takes up DJing as a hobby under the name H.One.

We are excited to watch them on this new path.

Are you excited to tune in to the new DJs? Let us know below.