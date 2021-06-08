MONSTA X’s Hyungwon to play an idol in reel life as agency confirms his lead role in upcoming drama

Find out which drama and what role Hyungwon will be essaying in the upcoming web drama here.

When idols train for years to become proficient in modelling, singing, rapping and dancing, then foraying into the acting world isn’t uncommon. A new web drama is in the making and MONSTA X’s Hyungwon is now confirmed to star as the lead role in it! MONSTA X released their comeback album One Of A Kind a week ago and have been busy promoting it.

On June 8, reports stated MONSTA X’s Hyungwon has been cast as the male lead in the upcoming drama titled ‘Fly High’. However, there was no confirmation. Hours later, the group’s agency, Starship Entertainment stated, “Hyungwon has confirmed his appearance in the web drama ‘Fly High’. He will take on the role of Han Yo Han, the male lead.” The drama ‘Fly High’ revolves around the life of an idol and the tedious journey of their lives. It majorly revolves around the male lead, Han Yo Han.

This isn’t the first time that Hyungwon is appearing in a drama though. He has previously been a part of dramas such as Please Find Her (Main Role), Bad Papa and more. He opened his personal Instagram in March this year.

MONSTA X, his group, debuted in 2015 and have retained their position as one of the most famous K-Pop boy groups in the industry. Some of their hit singles include songs like Love Killa, DRAMARAMA, HERO, Beautiful and more.

