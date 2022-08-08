MONSTA X’s I.M leaves Starship Entertainment; Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon & Joohoney renew contracts

MONSTA X’s youngest member I.M has decided to not renew his contract with Starship Entertainment. Rest of the five members of the group, Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon and Joohoney have renewed their contracts. I.M, however, will continue to be a part of MONSTA X and participate in the group’s activities. The group is currently on a break and preparing to return with more plans soon.

Check out the official statement below.

“Hello, this is Starship Entertainment.

We are deeply grateful for all the love and support MONBEBE is sending to MONSTA X from all around the world.

Lately, MONSTA X members SHOWNU, MINHYUK, KIHYUN, HYUNGWON, and JOOHONEY have renewed their contract with Starship Entertainment. As all six members share the same thoughts and affection towards the group and MONBEBE, I.M has agreed to continue and participate in the group's future plans.

We will do everything to support members based on the mutual trust we have built together. Our commitment is to provide our artists with undivided attention and systematic support.

Although discussions with I.M have undergone for a long period of time, we have mutually agreed to end the contract for the best of both parties. Our sincere appreciation goes out to I.M. for the hard work and dedication he has shown over the years.

We will support him wholeheartedly for both his participation as a member of MONSTA X and an individual artist.

It has been a month since MONSTA X took a break. We are working on various plans with the members to return the unconditional love we have received from MONBEBE.

Please continue to send your unwavering love and support to the six members of MONSTA X.”

