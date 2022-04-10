MONSTA X’s Joohoney tests positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms

On April 10th, Starship Entertainment's agency said, "Yesterday (April 9th), Joohoney of MONSTA X showed symptoms of sore throat and conducted a self-test. As the positive result came out, we conducted a rapid antigen test on April 10th, and as a result, was diagnosed with COVID-19.”

They explained, “Joohoney has completed the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and has no symptoms other than a slight sore throat. The agency said, "The release of MONSTA X's mini-album 'SHAPE of LOVE' is scheduled to proceed without change on April 26, 2022, as previously announced. We will do our best so that we can focus on Joohoney recovery.”

MONSTA X's leader Shownu enlisted in July last year and is currently serving as a social worker, so they are currently promoting as a five-member group. Since the end of last month, Hyungwon, Kihyun, I.M, and Minhyuk have been infected with COVID-19 one after another and were released from quarantine. MONSTA X was originally scheduled to release a new album 'SHAPE of LOVE' on April 11th, but the comeback time was postponed once due to the members' confirmation of COVID-19.

On the other hand, this album by MONSTA X is the first new album in 5 months since 'NO LIMIT', and it expresses various forms of love, such as love for myself, MONSTA X's music, and fans. Member Joohoney was in charge of producing the title song 'LOVE', while Hyungwon and I.M participated in writing, composing, and arranging the lyrics for 'Burning Up (Feat. R3HAB)' and 'AND', respectively, to enhance the album's perfection. Also, for 'Wildfire', the three participated in writing and composing the song together, and Hyungwon was also named in the arrangement.

ALSO READ: Decorate your living room and we’ll reveal which BTS member will add their personal touch

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the news? Let us know in the comments below.