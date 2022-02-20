MONSTA X’s Kihyun confirms release date of upcoming solo debut album ‘VOYAGER’ with a teaser poster

On February 20th, the coming soon image of Kihyun's first single album 'VOYAGER' was released through MONSTA X's official social media channels. The image of sailing in the middle of the deep blue sea contains the name of Kihyun's first single album, 'VOYAGER'. At the same time, Kihyun confirmed his solo debut date for March 15, making the hearts of Monbebes all over the world flutter.

Kihyun, the main vocalist of MONSTA X, has always captivated K-pop fans with his unwavering live performance despite the group's unique strong performances. In addition to team activities, he not only participated in various drama OSTs, but also released cover videos of various genres as a 'vocal of confidence'.

In addition, MONSTA X, to which Kihyun belongs, released the mini albums 'One Of A Kind' and 'No Limit' last year, and the second regular album 'The Dreaming' in the US. has been active. In particular, with 'No Limit', it also showed the power of winning five domestic music shows. 'The Dreaming' also entered the 'Billboard 200' chart, the main Billboard chart, for two weeks in a row, and at the end of the year, they participated in the 'Jingle Ball' tour, the largest music festival in the country, once again their presence as a global artist.

At the center of a splendid career that encompasses both domestic and overseas, Kihyun's potential for a new voyage as a solo vocalist is being focused. Kihyun's first single album 'VOYAGER', ahead of the release of various promotions, will be released through various online music sites at 2:30 pm IST on March 15th.

