Is MONSTA X’s Kihyun going solo? New logo released

On February 19, at 12 AM KST (February 18, 8:30 PM IST), the official MONSTA X social media accounts shared a new update from the boys. A new official logo was dropped for member Kihyun hinting at a possible solo debut from the vocalist. This next step in the singer’s career has been expected by the fans for a long time as they waited for the next member’s solo debut.

The logo is sleek and sharp as is customary with all the splendid logos that the boy group has released so far. Housing all the 6 letters of his name, enclosed in a square, it presents a very sophisticated presence with the first look. Check it out below.

If the speculations from the fans are to come true, Kihyun will become the third member of MONSTA X to release a solo album, following members I.M and Joohoney’s mixtape releases. Kihyun has previously taken part in releasing solo OSTs for dramas like ‘She Was Pretty’, ‘Suspicious Partner’, ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim’ among others, however his highly anticipated solo debut is yet to become a reality.

Regarded as one of the best vocalists in the K-pop industry, MONSTA X's Kihyun presents a wide vocal range that he has displayed on multiple occasions, making it the perfect opportunity for him to shine through with a solo release. His promising discography has only made us even more excited for what’s in store.

