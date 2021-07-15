MONSTA X’s Minhyuk and Super Junior’s Eunhyuk reuniting for ‘Back to the Idol’ Season 2

The reality TV show will be making a return after its massive success. Read details below.

‘Back to the Idol’ is set to return for a season 2 this August and the show will be retaining its original hosts! Seezn’s ‘Back to the Idol’ debuted its first season in September 2020, with the first episode aired on the 9th. The show featured the talented K-pop idols, Super Junior’s Eunhyuk and MONSTA X’s Minhyuk as hosts. Various famous Korean acts have appeared on the show as guests.

‘Back to the Idol’ is a live dance show that aims to take a look back at the Kpop industry, where the guests perform some hit songs from second-generation K-artists and make their own versions. The first season of the show had 8 episodes. Each week new acts made an appearance, starting from ONF to Cravity, and then OnlyOneOf, Moonbin & Sanha, WEi, WJSN CHOCOME, PENTAGON and finally Verivery in the following weeks.

On 28 October, when the last episode of the show aired, MC Minhyuk expressed his sadness of the show coming to an end and conveyed his thanks to a hardworking team that went through many ups and downs. The singer along with his group will release a new single ‘KISS OR DEATH’ on 26 July.

Eunhyuk, known for his dance in the group Super Junior, always managed to bring a touch of the past while hosting. The 35-year-old singer and presenter recently tested negative for Covid-19 after undergoing the test on being the closed contact of a confirmed case. After this, the shooting of his show, ‘D&E Show’ came to halt where he hosts with his fellow Super Junior and its sub-unit D&E’s member, Donghae. Eunhyuk is also a regular MC for the widely popular variety show MBC’s Weekly Idol.

We are excited to see the two idols back on our screens!

Credits :News1

