MONSTA X’s Minhyuk & I.M test positive for COVID-19 after Hyungwon & Kihyun’s diagnosis

On March 31, Starship Entertainment released a statement announcing the health status of MONSTA X members Minhyuk and I.M. Both the singers tested positive for the virus via a rapid antigen test taken preemptively. They will be halting all activities and a new schedule will be announced later. Apart from member Joohoney and Shownu who is in the military, remaining 4 members of the group have contracted the virus.

Check out their agency’s statement below.

Hello.

This is Starship Entertainment.

We are here to inform you that today (March 31) our artists, MONSTA X's Minhyuk and I.M have been confirmed to have COVID-19 through a preemptive rapid antigen test.

Minhyuk and I.M have completed the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and have no symptoms other than a mild sore throat. Currently, we have suspended all schedules and they are receiving treatment at home according to the guidelines of the quarantine authorities.

We consider the artist's health and safety as the top priority so the current schedule will be adjusted. The changed schedule will be notified through a later notice.

We will strictly follow the quarantine guidelines and will do our best to help our artists focus on their recovery.

Thank you.”

Earlier this week member Hyungwon became the first member to test positive for the virus following which the postponement of MONSTA X’s upcoming mini-album ‘SHAPE of LOVE’ was announced. On March 30, member Kihyun who recently made his solo debut with ‘VOYAGER’ also tested positive.

