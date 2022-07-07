MONSTA X’s ‘Rush Hour’, ‘Follow’, ‘Shoot Out’, ‘FANTASIA’ & more: Choose your favourite title track

MONSTA X is a South Korean boy group formed through the reality survival program No.Mercy under Starship Entertainment. The group is currently composed of six members: Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M, with former member Wonho having left the group in October 2019.

The group debuted on May 14, 2015 with their first EP ‘Trespass’. In March 2017, MONSTA X released their first studio album and final part of The Clan series ‘The Clan Pt. 2.5: The Final Chapter’. Since 2018, MONSTA X has had four Japanese singles certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of Japan. Since 2019, eight of their Korean albums and extended plays have been certified platinum by the Korea Music Content Association. In February 2020, their first English album All About Luv ranked number five on the US Billboard 200 and number seven on the US Rolling Stone Top 200.

Since their debut, they have been known for their aggressive style, combining elements of hip hop, EDM and pop. This aggressive style with ‘tracks centred around loud, clattering, electronic instrumentals, vicious rap verses and striking vocals’ had also been influential across the fourth generation of K-pop.

