MONSTA X’s Shownu enlists for his military service, ‘See You Again Shownu’ trends on Twitter

June 22, completed Shownu entered the training center on, completed basic military training , and began alternative military service as a social worker. In consideration of the prevention of the spread of COVID-19, the enlistment was held privately without a separate event. With his enlistment, Shownu revealed his buzz cut through Monsta X's Twitter. In the photo, Shownu not only boasts a manly, warm visual even with short hair, but he also received enthusiastic support from his global fans with the hilarious group photo.

Through his agency Starship Entertainment, Shownu said, “Since my debut, Monbebe (official fan club name) has been by my side until now, so I came to realize that I am a very happy person. As a Korean man, I will faithfully fulfill my military service and come back healthy with a more mature image. Please also take care of the MONSTA X members who will work hard. I love you Monbebe”, expressing his affection for the fans.

Shownu, who debuted in 2015, has been active as the leader of MONSTA X. He is known to be muscular yet soft as a person amongst his fans. Shownu has monopolized the public's love for his duality which was revealed through various entertainment programs, and he has also proven his infinite capabilities by establishing himself as an all-rounder artist that encompasses vocals and performances. His performance in songs like ‘Dramarama’, ‘Beautiful’, ‘Jealous’, ‘Shoot Out’, ‘Alligator’, ‘Fantasia’ and the latest comeback ‘Gambler’ was commendable. He had to take a hiatus during the ‘Gambler’ promotions due to his injured retina and many of his fans were disappointed as they could not see him live one last time, before he left for his military service.

Since June 21, ‘See You Again Shownu’ and ‘We Love You Shownu’ have been trending as fans bid him goodbye and safe journey. Many were worried for him due to his weak health but were glad why they heard he was working as a social worker. They left encouraging messages, little drawings, etc with the tag in order to make Shownu happy.

We, too, wish Shownu a happy and healthy time serving and hope to see him soon!

