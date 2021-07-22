MONSTA X’s Shownu enlists for his military service, ‘See You Again Shownu’ trends on Twitter
210722 #몬스타엑스
다시 함께 만날 날을 기약하며
몸 건강히 다녀오겠습니다
더욱더 성숙해져서 멋진 모습으로
돌아오겠습니다. 감사합니다 !#사랑한다_몬베베#MONSTAX #MONSTA_X#셔누 #SHOWNU pic.twitter.com/BDI4lkkPkP
— 몬스타엑스_MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX) July 22, 2021
더위 조심하고 건강 행복 잘챙기세요
사랑해요 ~ #셔누 pic.twitter.com/f4YncnF5Wi
— 몬스타엑스_MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX) July 22, 2021
Shownu, who debuted in 2015, has been active as the leader of MONSTA X. He is known to be muscular yet soft as a person amongst his fans. Shownu has monopolized the public's love for his duality which was revealed through various entertainment programs, and he has also proven his infinite capabilities by establishing himself as an all-rounder artist that encompasses vocals and performances. His performance in songs like ‘Dramarama’, ‘Beautiful’, ‘Jealous’, ‘Shoot Out’, ‘Alligator’, ‘Fantasia’ and the latest comeback ‘Gambler’ was commendable. He had to take a hiatus during the ‘Gambler’ promotions due to his injured retina and many of his fans were disappointed as they could not see him live one last time, before he left for his military service.
we will wait for you!!! good luck!!!!! #SeeYouAgainShownu #shownu #셔누 pic.twitter.com/m9Nu6Q5WGc
— martine (@pupupipo) July 21, 2021
We, too, wish Shownu a happy and healthy time serving and hope to see him soon!
ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When MONSTA X leader Shownu shared the secret to the group’s success
Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.
Have you watched their latest comeback? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below