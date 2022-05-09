MONSTA X’s Shownu, Kihyun & Hyungwon renew contract with Starship Entertainment; Rest still in discussion

According to music industry officials on May 9th, MONSTA X's contract with Starship Entertainment will end this week. Currently, only Shownu, Kihyun, and Hyungwon have renewed their contracts with Starship Entertainment while Minhyuk, Joohoney, and I.M are still in discussion.

Considering that unlike actors, singers renew their contracts usually six months in advance, the discussion with MONSTA X will go on for a longer time. Moreover, the album activities and tours are expected to continue regardless of whether or not the contract is renewed as it is currently underway after their recent comeback.

MONSTA X was formed through the reality survival program ‘No.Mercy’ by Starship Entertainment. The group is currently composed of six members: Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M, with former member Wonho having left the group in October 2019.

Since 2019, seven of their Korean albums have been certified platinum by the Korea Music Content Association. In February 2020, MONSTA X's first English album ‘All About Luv’ ranked number five on the US Billboard 200 and number seven on the US Rolling Stone Top 200.

Since their debut, MONSTA X has been known for their aggressive style, combining elements of hip hop, EDM and pop. This aggressive style with tracks centered around loud, clattering, electronic instrumentals, vicious rap verses and striking vocals has been influential across the fourth generation of K-pop.

Their latest comeback, ‘Shape of Love’, is the eleventh extended play with the title track ‘Love’ which is a modern interpretation of the catchy R&B guitar sound with an old school feel and the crude but groovy hip-hop bass, exuding the strong colors and energy unique to MONSTA X. It is also a song that wanted to send a message of pure feelings of being loved and cherished.

Let’s hope to see them all together in the near future as well!

