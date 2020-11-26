MONSTA X’s Shownu opens up about promoting comeback song Love Killa: it’s priceless to promote as a team

MONSTA X member Shownu recently opened up about promoting the band’s new title track and also comeback song Love Killa. And spoke about the joy of promoting music together with the band.

MONSTA X’s Shownu recently spoke to Beauty+ magazine and opened up about promotions for MONSTA X’s recent comeback with the title track Love Killa. He shared, “Since Love Killa has a clear style, we gained confidence talking amongst ourselves and practising.” He continued, “It’s much better to dance to the song about two times with the members than it is to do so 10 times alone in the practice room. I feel that it’s extremely priceless to promote as a team like we are doing now.”

Shownu, who would rather focus on the current moment than be worried about something that hasn’t happened yet, is continuing to move forward on his own accord. He commented, “Right now, I think that I should treat fans well and be grateful for them. Whether fans see us on-site or through video, I strongly think, ‘Let’s do our best on every stage.'”

In case you missed it, MONSTA X member Hyungwon was recently interviewed by Korean celebrity and style magazine Star 1, and during the interview for the piece, Hyungwon opened up about MONSTA X's recently released 3rd full-length album Fatal Love. The singer and model described the title track, Love Killa, as a song where "the members' understated sexiness is the key point," adding, "Even though we're covered up, the killing point is the overall atmosphere created by its sexy vibe."

Also included on the album is Hyungwon's self-produced B-side track Nobody Else, a song that highlights the idol's musical growth. "The other MONSTA X members gave me a lot of feedback. As it's a song that was going to be sung by the members themselves, their opinions were the most important," he revealed through the interview, adding that he has no regrets over how the song as it came out exactly as he had intended it to sound.

