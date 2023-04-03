MONSTA X share a glimpse of the entire group from their last dinner together before Minhyuk’s enlistment

MONSTA X member Minhyuk will be enlisting in the military tomorrow on April 4, 2023. In a recent upload on MONSTA X’s official SNS, all six members of the group can be seen dining together for one last time before they briefly bid farewell to fellow member Minhyuk. While it is common for K-pop boy groups to pose together ahead of their fellow members' military enlistment, this particular picture gained attention because it had MONSTA X member Shownu in it. Shownu’s presence was borderline unexpected for fans because he is currently in the middle of his ongoing military service.

The picture shows all six members seated opposite each other. The members can be seen posing for the aforementioned picture right next to their table which is adorned with various dishes. Minhyuk then captioned the picture as follows - ‘Yummy meal. Let’s eat together again, guys’. Five out of six members of MONSTA X were recently seen on JTBC’s hit variety show ‘Knowing Bros’. The sixth member who was absent in the aforementioned episode was Shownu who is currently in the middle of catering to his military commitments. He is all set to conclude his military obligations and get discharged next month.

MONSTA X is one of the most popular boy groups in South Korea. The group made its official debut in 2015. It currently has 6 members - Minhyuk, Shownu, Kihyun, Joohoney, Hyungwon and I.M. MONSTA X was originally a septet however, in 2019, Wonho, the seventh member of the group departed following a few legal allegations. The company’s decision to remove Wonho from the group was met with much disapproval from fans. Once Wonho was cleared of all the aforementioned charges he was signed as a solo artist by one of Starship Entertainment’s sub-label.

Earlier this year, the group released its twelfth EP ‘Reason’. Shortly after, in early March, group member Minhyuk took to MONSTA X’s official fan cafe and posted a heartfelt letter to his fans revealing that he will soon embark on his military commitments. In the aforementioned letter, Minhyuk thanked fans for their love and support and promised them that he would return as a cooler, stronger version of himself.

