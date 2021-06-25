MONSTA X wrapped up the exclusive Naver NOW show with a special appearance of Hyungwon as DJ H.ONE!

Read on to know how MONSTA X made the finale episode of Let's Go hundred times more better!

Famous K-Pop group MONSTA X made a thrilling comeback with their album 'One of a Kind' and they haven't stepped back since. They continuously churn out content and promotions to never let there be a dearth of entertainment for fans. The group had previously hosted Naver NOW's show called Let's Go under various themes, giving fans an explosion of great content and entertainment.

From camping, quiz shows and even games, the finale episode of Let's Go was more special as a major part about it was of the group sharing affectionate communication with fans. MONSTA X raised the bar by featuring an exciting DJ party by their very own extremely talented DJ, Hyungwon, also called DJ H.ONE! Hyungwon has even proved his high-quality DJ skills by collaborating with Europe's top DJ Jimmy Clash. He even appeared in the premiere music festival Ultra Korea, which boasts of the world's top EDM DJs as their lineup, for two years in a row - 2017 and 2018!

He served as DJ H.ONE in the finale episode on June 24, 2021 making members' tension fade away, and end the hours of thrilling content for Monbebes, on the right celebratory note! Currently, MONSTA X is busy promoting their comeback album 'One Of A Kind', their ninth mini-album and continuously greeting fans through their self-produced content called Monchannel.

Meanwhile, Hyungwon has also recently been confirmed to star in a web drama called ‘Fly Again’ (literal and tentative title). The story of the drama revolves around K-Pop idols and their stories.

