  1. Home
  2. entertainment

MONSTA X's agency announces Shownu will be sitting out from promotions for upcoming album

Starship Entertainment released the group’s comeback plan on May 1, 2021. However, Shownu will not be taking part in the promotions. Read on to know more.
2954 reads Mumbai
MONSTA X's Shownu seen at a Popular Culture and Arts Awards in 2019 MONSTA X's Shownu at the 2019 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards. (Pic Credits: News1)
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

MONSTA X’s latest release was their third studio album Love Killa, which was released in November 2020. The group announced their comeback with their 9th mini album called ‘One Of A Kind’ on May 1, 2021, exciting their fans around the world. Slated to release on June 1, 2021, there has been an update today that member Shownu will not be participating in the group’s promotions. 

 

On May 3, Starship Entertainment released a statement stating that due to health conditions, Shownu will be taking a back seat for a definite period of time. They shed light on a retinal detachment surgery that the singer had to go through in July 2020. They stated that despite medical checkups and monitoring, Shownu experienced discomfort in his eyes due to the exposure of strong lighting while preparing for the album. He was then informed that it was due to ‘subretinal fluid and proliferative vitreoretinopathy’ as an effect and complication of the retinal detachment. The medical specialists have recommended a ‘considerable amount of time’ to avoid further damage. 

 

Starship also stated that they’ve taken this decision after proper discussions with the group and Shownu. For now, they have put Shownu on a hiatus and will discuss future promotions after consulting the doctors. 

 

Check out the statement below: 

 

 

 

Meanwhile, MONSTA X’s Japanese album ‘Flavours of May’ will be released on May 5. Fans have been eagerly looking forward to their comeback and we’re sure they’ll go up a notch than the ones they’ve always set, like they always do. 

 

Also Read: MONSTA X members announce comeback with new mini album One Of A Kind

 

What are your thoughts on this? Share them with us in the comments below!

Credits :News1

You may like these
MONSTA X members announce comeback with new mini album One Of A Kind
MONBEBE's upset with the little screen time given to MONSTA X on Archive K; Trend #SBSApologiseToMONSTAX
6 KPop Idols who left their group and their reasons for leaving
HyunA, SKZ Hyunjin, LOONA's Chuu, MX Kihyun: Even more Korean celebs get accused of school violence & bullying
Welcome to MX University; MONSTA X announces second online concert on THIS date
ALBUM REVIEW: MONSTA X rapper I.M delves into sensuality, love & loss in his first solo album Duality