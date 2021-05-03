MONSTA X's agency announces Shownu will be sitting out from promotions for upcoming album

Starship Entertainment released the group’s comeback plan on May 1, 2021. However, Shownu will not be taking part in the promotions. Read on to know more.

MONSTA X’s latest release was their third studio album Love Killa, which was released in November 2020. The group announced their comeback with their 9th mini album called ‘One Of A Kind’ on May 1, 2021, exciting their fans around the world. Slated to release on June 1, 2021, there has been an update today that member Shownu will not be participating in the group’s promotions.

On May 3, Starship Entertainment released a statement stating that due to health conditions, Shownu will be taking a back seat for a definite period of time. They shed light on a retinal detachment surgery that the singer had to go through in July 2020. They stated that despite medical checkups and monitoring, Shownu experienced discomfort in his eyes due to the exposure of strong lighting while preparing for the album. He was then informed that it was due to ‘subretinal fluid and proliferative vitreoretinopathy’ as an effect and complication of the retinal detachment. The medical specialists have recommended a ‘considerable amount of time’ to avoid further damage.

Starship also stated that they’ve taken this decision after proper discussions with the group and Shownu. For now, they have put Shownu on a hiatus and will discuss future promotions after consulting the doctors.

Check out the statement below:

몬스타엑스 셔누 건강 상태 및 활동 관련 안내 pic.twitter.com/hut2TgwSjj — 몬스타엑스_MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX) May 3, 2021

Meanwhile, MONSTA X’s Japanese album ‘Flavours of May’ will be released on May 5. Fans have been eagerly looking forward to their comeback and we’re sure they’ll go up a notch than the ones they’ve always set, like they always do.

Credits :News1

