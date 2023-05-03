MONSTA X’s Hyungwon and Shownu gearing up to debut as first official unit

MONSTA X fans have a reason to rejoice as the K-pop group's agency, Starship Entertainment, announced that Hyungwon and Shownu will debut as a unit. This marks the first time ever that the two MONSTA X members will work together as a duo and debut as a unit.

The unit's debut date and concept are yet to be revealed

On May 3, TV Report revealed that Hyungwon and Shownu are planning to make their debut as a group this summer. Starship Entertainment later confirmed, "Shownu and Hyungwon are preparing to form MONSTA X's first unit. The specific schedule has not yet been determined,” adding: “We will make a formal announcement after the exact schedule has been determined. Please anticipate it a lot."

While Starship Entertainment has confirmed that the duo will debut as a unit, they have not yet disclosed the debut date or concept. Fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement and they are already speculating about the kind of music and style Hyungwon and Shownu will bring as a duo.

MONSTA X members have previously released solo projects

Hyungwon and Shownu are not new to releasing music outside of the group. Hyungwon has released solo tracks like Wildfire while Shownu has participated in various OSTs, including 'Tale of the Nine Tailed'. Hyungwon and Shownu are known for their diverse talents as members of MONSTA X. Hyungwon is not only a singer but also a model and DJ. Shownu, on the other hand, is also a dancer.

Shownu was discharged from the military recently after completing his mandatory service as a public servant on April 21.

Fan's reaction to the announcement

The announcement of MONSTA X's Hyungwon and Shownu's unit debut has sent shockwaves through the K-pop community. Fans can't wait to see what the duo has in store for them, and the anticipation for the unit's release is at an all-time high.

MONSTA X has been making waves in the K-pop industry since their debut in 2015, and the addition of Hyungwon and Shownu's unit will only add to their already impressive lineup. With the two members' diverse talents and experience, fans are sure to be in for a treat. Keep an eye out for more updates on the duo's debut as they are released.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Yoon Bak's fiancée is YG KPlus model Kim Su Bin: Everything you need to know