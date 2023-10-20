MONSTA X's Hyungwon confirms military enlistment date; shares handwritten letter with fans

MONSTA X member Hyungwon will be enlisting in the military in November. He will be the fifth member of the K-pop group to fulfill his mandatory military service. MONSTA X's Hyungwon shared a handwritten letter for his fans in the official fan cafe. The group's agency Starship Entertainment also released an official statement announcing the news of enlistment. Minhyuk, Kihyun, and Joohoney are already serving in the military.

MONSTA X's agency issues official statement

MONSTA X's Hyungwon will be the fifth member of the K-pop group to enlist in the South Korean military as an active-duty soldier. He will enlist on November 14 to complete his mandatory military service. MONSTA X's agency Starship Entertainment issued an official statement. Read here:

Hello. This is Starship Entertainment. This is about MONSTA X Hyungwon's enlistment. Hyungwon whose real name is Chae Hyungwon will be enlisting on November 14, 2023, to diligently fulfil his duty to the country. In consideration of many other recruits and undisclosed site location, we will not be holding any other separate event or ceremony for him, in order to minimize the chaos on site on that day. He will diligently carry out his duty, and come back healthy. We ask for your warm encouragement and care for him. Thank you.

MONSTA X's Hyungwon also wrote a letter to his fans and posted it in the fan cafe. In MONSTA X, Shownu has already completed his military service while Minhyuk, Kihyun, and Joohoney are currently serving. Hyungwon will be the next and IM is yet to enlist.

MONSTA X's Hyungwon shares handwritten letter

MONSTA X's Hyungwon also shared his thoughts on enlistment by writing a letter and posting it through the group's official fan club.

Read the translation of Hyungwon's letter below:

Hello Monbebe! This is the strangest feeling I've ever written. I enlisted in the military on November 14th. Perhaps because I mentally prepared myself while watching the members enlist, I feel more relieved than disappointed. I think they worry more about Monbebe than I do. I am someone who worries about Mon Bebe every time she blows on her, but my goal is to come back as a strong and dependable person who can block any wind that blows toward Mon Bebe after her visit haha. I really want to say thank you to Monbebe, who has helped me grow so much during this time that I am able to survive this short time away in a healthy way. I am so grateful and love you. After coming back, I will try to become someone who can repay the love that Monbebe gives her. In order to do that, Monbebe should not get sick and she should be in good health, right? She really hopes so. Oh, and the day I was discharged was May 13th. I'm already excited thinking about meeting Monbebe the next day. Let’s face each other with smiling faces that day! I love you Monbebe (heart emoji)

