MONSTA X's Hyungwon enlists in military for mandatory service; Shownu takes over head shaving duty

Hyungwon from MONSTA X commenced his mandatory military service today, November 14, starting with basic training at boot camp. Prior to his enlistment, he shared images with fans, showcasing MONSTA X's leader Shownu shaving his head.

MONSTA X's Shownu Takes on Head Shaving Duty for Hyungwon's Military Enlistment

On November 14, Hyungwon of MONSTA X embarked on his mandatory military service, commencing with basic training at boot camp. Before stepping into this new chapter, he thoughtfully took to social media where he shared images with fans, providing a glimpse of the significant moment when MONSTA X's leader, Shownu, shaved his head. This not only symbolizes a personal and meaningful relationship between MONSTA X members and their fans, MONBEBEs but also reflects the camaraderie and support within the group as they navigate individual responsibilities and commitments.

Take a look at the images below:

Before enlisting, Hyungwon shared a heartfelt message for MONBEBEs, that is, "I'll come back healthy and hope you all stay happy, my MONBEBEs! Till then."

According to K-media reports, Hyungwon, who is MONSTAX’s sixth member to enlist, will be part of the 3rd Infantry Division - so called Baek-Gol / White Skull, which is based in Cheorwon County, north Gangwon Province.

Hyungwon penned a sincere letter to announce his military enlistment to the fans

On October 20, Hyungwon took to MONSTA X's fan cafe to share a personal handwritten letter, revealing his decision to enlist in the military on November 14. In this heartfelt communication with fans, he expressed his thoughts and provided them with a heartfelt explanation regarding this significant life event, creating a moment of connection and transparency between him and the MONBEBEs.

Take a look at Hyungwon’s letter below:

Here’s what the letter’s translation read:

"Hello, MONBEBE!

Among all the messages I've shared, this one carries a unique emotion. I wanted to let you know that I'll be starting my military service on November 14. Perhaps due to observing the members go through their own enlistments, instead of feeling regret, I sense a kind of relief. Interestingly, my main concern is more about MONBEBE than about myself.

Even though I'm the one MONBEBE worries about whenever the wind blows, my aim is to come back as a resilient and dependable person who can face any challenges that come our way.

Throughout our time together, MONBEBE has nurtured me so much that I now feel capable of handling this temporary separation in a healthy and confident manner. I genuinely want to express my gratitude. Thank you immensely, and I love each and every one of you.

Upon my return, I aspire to be someone who can reciprocate the love MONBEBE has given me even more. For that to happen, MONBEBE, please take care of yourselves, stay healthy, and avoid getting sick, okay? I'm counting on you...

By the way, my discharge date is set for May 13. The thought of reuniting with MONBEBE the next day fills me with excitement. Let's greet each other with smiles on that day!

Advertisement

Love you, MONBEBE!"

Meanwhile, MONSTA X's fans took to social media to send their messages of support for Hyungwon's military service.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: MONSTA X's Hyungwon confirms military enlistment date; shares handwritten letter with fans